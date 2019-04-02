Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who resigned on Tuesday after resisting weeks of protests, had established himself by ending a ruinous civil war but had eventually come undone over corruption and economic stagnation.

The 82-year-old, a veteran of Algeria's war for independence, has rarely been seen in public since a stroke in 2013.

He had sought to fend off the wave of dissent against his two-decade rule that began on February 22 by reversing his decision to seek a fifth term. But he did not say when he would go, further angering protesters.

Bouteflika submitted his resignation on Tuesday after the army chief of staff demanded immediate constitutional procedures to remove him from office, the APS news agency reported.

In a report on Monday, APS had said Bouteflika would leave before his term ended on April 28. Two private TV channels said on Sunday he could quit this week.

TRT World spoke to Mohammad Allal, who is following the updates from the capital Algiers.

A look back

A fighter in the 1954-1962 war to end French colonial rule, Bouteflika became independent Algeria's first foreign minister and one of the forces behind the Non-Aligned Movement that gave a global voice to Africa, Asia and Latin America.

He championed post-colonial states, challenged what he saw as the hegemony of the United States and helped turn his country into a seed-bed of 1960s idealism.

TRT World 's Obaida Hitto looks back at Bouteflika's 20 years in power.

He welcomed Che Guevara, and a young Nelson Mandela got his first military training in Algeria. Black Panther Eldridge Cleaver, on the run from US police, was given refuge. Cleaver held court in his Algiers safe house with Timothy Leary, the drug-taking high priest of US counter-culture.

As president of the UN General Assembly, Bouteflika invited Yasser Arafat to address the body in 1974, a historic step towards international recognition of the Palestinian cause.

By the end of the 1970s, though, Bouteflika had fallen from favour at home and went into exile. He returned to public life when Algeria was being ravaged by a conflict with Islamist militants which killed an estimated 200,000 people.

First elected president in 1999, he negotiated a truce to end the fighting and wrested power from the secretive military-based establishment known as "le pouvoir" (the powers-that-be).

Helped by oil and gas revenues, Algeria became more peaceful and richer. But it remains mired in corruption and political and economic torpor in a region where uprisings brought changes elsewhere.

With a cushion of foreign reserves and a population wary of major upheaval after their civil war, Algeria avoided the Arab Spring revolutions that toppled leaders across the region in 2011.

But protests against poor living standards, the lack of job opportunities and services were common even before the mass protests, and foreign investors are keen for economic reforms that will cut the red tape that often hampers business.