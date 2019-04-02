“I accept I have failed. I have failed chiefly because my party refuses to compromise. I regret therefore to announce I can no longer sit for this party,” these were not the words of Theresa May but the latest member of her own party to resign, Nick Boles.

Nick Boles follows three other members of the Conservative Party who have resigned as Prime Minister Theresa May struggles to pass her withdrawal agreement. It also marks a shift in the ideology of the fractious Conservative Party.

Mr Boles founded the think-tank Policy Exchange, which was widely perceived as helping the Conservative Party become more modern under the leadership of David Cameron. As the party continues to shift to the right, people like Boles are becoming increasingly isolated only adding to May’s woes.

The beleaguered British prime minister has even offered her resignation to her party if they back her withdrawal Brexit agreement; in the past prime ministers were expected to resign if they could not command authority.

May is effectively blackmailing her party to support her or she stays, an extraordinary situation for British politics. May knows, having survived a leadership contest in December of last year, that she can’t be challenged for one year and for some in her party that is too long.

Speaking in a private meeting with Conservative Party members she said, "I am prepared to leave this job earlier than I intended in order to do what is right for our country and our party."

It has been clear for some time that many in her party, Leavers and Remainers, are unhappy with her Brexit agreement and want another prime minister to lead the next phase of negotiations.

A new poll also found that 41 percent of people would like to see May resign.

Who are the leadership contenders?

Boris Johnson, the former foreign secretary, is one of the leading contenders to take over from May.

Shortly after the Brexit vote in 2016 when David Cameron, the then British prime minister resigned, Johnson ran for the leadership before his campaign chief, Michael Gove, dramatically resigned running for the leadership contest himself.

A new poll found that Boris Johnson is one of leading favorites to lead the Conservative Party polling at 15 percent and continues to be one the most popular politicians with a positive approval rating of 31 percent.

His flamboyant style in politics has been one of the leading factors behind his popularity. However, he remains a divisive figure.