TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
AK Party calls on opposition to avoid 'harmful', 'manipulative actions'
"Dictatorships with no democratic track record or less than 10 percent voter turnout have no right to criticise Turkey's elections," Omer Celik, spokesperson for the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party, told reporters.
AK Party calls on opposition to avoid 'harmful', 'manipulative actions'
Dictatorships lacking democracy with less than 10 pct voter turnout have no right to criticize Turkey's elections' Omer Celik, spokesman of the Justice and Development (AK) Party, told reporters. / AA
April 2, 2019

Dictatorships and countries with sham democracies have no standing to criticise Turkey’s local elections, said the spokesperson Omer Celik of Turkey’s governing party on Tuesday.

Justice and Development (AK) Party spokesperson Celik also called on main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) to avoid 'harmful' and 'manipulative actions'.

Celik blasted the "dictators" in the region "who win 99 percent of the vote in elections that have less than 10 percent voter turnout."

"They never see (their own) absurd (systems), but they are trying to criticise our democracy," Celik added.

He added that the 84 percent voter turnout in Sunday's local elections is proof of the strength of Turkish democracy.

Turning to the party’s challenge of preliminary results in the Istanbul mayoral race, Celik said the party abides by the rules and regulations of the Supreme Election Council (YSK) and will continue to closely follow the process under the law.

Earlier Tuesday, the AK Party challenged election results in Istanbul and appealed for a recount.

"This is a legal and transparent process observed by the representatives of all parties. We must avoid premature explanations," Celik said.

In the early Wednesday YSK announced that will recount the invalid votes in seven provinces of Istanbul.

RECOMMENDED

Turkish Presidency Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also urged all parties, "including foreign governments, to respect the legal process and refrain from any steps that may be construed as meddling in Turkey’s internal affairs."

Altun added that Sunday’s elections took place in an orderly and peaceful fashion.

"We are confident that the electoral authorities will resolve all disputes swiftly, transparently and for good," he stressed.

"Elections are the cornerstone of our nation’s democracy. The Turkish people have expressed their will through the ballot box for 70 years. The authorities have a responsibility to ensure that elections are free and fair."

Ali Ihsan Yavuz, Vice Chairman of the AK Party, also said they want to reveal the truth. 

"With this much concrete evidence available, if you are CHP and you have nothing to hide, let the truth be revealed in front of everyone with cameras present if need be."

Millions of Turkish voters cast their votes nationwide Sunday in elections to choose Turkey’s mayors, city council members, mukhtars (neighbourhood officials), and members of elder councils for the next five years.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US envoy Witkoff, Putin begin talks in Moscow: Kremlin
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian
Unprecedented floods hit Tunisia, causing fatalities and widespread damage
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Trump hails 'tremendous progress' in Syria under President al Sharaa
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group