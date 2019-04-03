President Donald Trump said Tuesday he has strengthened NATO by insisting on a "rocket" like an increase in military spending by allies that he says used to take advantage of US largesse.

"It's a rocket ship up," he said of the spending increase, which he said before his presidency had been on a downward "rollercoaster."

"People are paying and I'm very happy," he said.

Trump has long complained about NATO, accusing Western allies of being freeloaders that do not pull their weight on military spending, taking for granted that they can rely on the US defensive shield.

The Trump administration has been especially incensed with Germany, Europe's largest economy, which is not on track to meet a 2014 pledge by NATO members to spend two percent of GDP on defence.

Stoltenberg, a former Norwegian prime minister, has stood behind Trump on the spending goals and credited his blunt approach with pushing members.

Between 2016 and the end of next year, the 28 NATO members other than the United States will have boosted military spending "another $100 billion more by 2020 or a little bit into 2020," Trump confirmed Tuesday.

"NATO is a strong alliance, but to remain a strong alliance we have to be fair. And therefore allies have to invest more in defense. You're having a strong message on that and your message has been having an impact," Stoltenberg said in reply.

