Turkish pilots will continue to train with F-35 fighter jets at a US Air Force base in Arizona, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

"Turkish pilot and maintenance training at Luke AFB is continuing," Air Force Lieutenant Col. Mike Andrews, a Defense Department spokesman, told Anadolu Agency.

The remarks are in contrast to comments made earlier in the day by US Senator Jim Inhofe, who said a decision was made to stop training the Turkish pilots.

"I'm not aware of any delay in training at Luke. I have confirmed that the training is continuing. If that changes, we'll let you know," said Andrews.

The US announced Monday that it would be suspending all "deliveries and activities" related to Turkey's procurement of the stealth fighter jet over Ankara's plans to purchase Russia’s S-400 surface-to-air missile system.

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said on Tuesday he expects to resolve the dispute between the US and Turkey over the S-400s.

Turkey first joined the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Program in 2002 and has invested more than $1.25 billion. It also manufactures various aircraft parts for all F-35 variants and customers.

The two F-35s already delivered to Turkey are currently at Luke Air Force Base, where Turkish pilots are being trained. The jets were scheduled to be transferred to Turkey in November this year.