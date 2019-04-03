Malaysia will sell a superyacht allegedly bought with stolen funds from state fund 1MDB to casino operator Genting Malaysia Bhd for $126 million, in the first major asset sale by Kuala Lumpur to recover billions lost from the fund.

The superyacht Equanimity is among assets allegedly bought by fugitive financier Low Taek Jho and his associates with money taken from the fund, US and Malaysian investigators have said.

Jho Low, as he is known, allegedly paid $250 million for the 91 metre (300-ft) yacht, which has an interior clad in marble and gold leaf, a spa and sauna, a 20-metre swimming pool, a movie theatre and helipad.

Malaysia had put up the luxury yacht for sale in October, setting a minimum price tag of $130 million, but had struggled to find a buyer at that price.

"Many offers were received... and a few were over $100 million," Attorney General Tommy Thomas said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that Genting will pay the $126 million by the end of April.

Thomas said the government negotiated directly with Genting Malaysia and as a result would save $4. 4 million in agent's commission.

Genting Malaysia did not immediately respond to request for comment.