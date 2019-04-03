WORLD
Massive brain drain threatens Bosnia's labour force
Bosnia's workforce is decreasing due to massive brain drain in several sectors, including education, healthcare and information-technology.
In this photo taken Tuesday Feb. 6, 2018, Bosnian people attend a German language class in Kalesija, Bosnia. / AP
By Ayşe Nur Dok
April 3, 2019

Bosnia and Herzegovina suffers from migration and brain drain with around 40,000 people leaving the country last year in search of a better life. 

Many of them are skilled workers, who employers fear they won't be able to replace. 

"Those leaving, are leaving due to uncertainty, security. Firstly, the political factor. It's not economic factors, purely political," said Merhunisa Zukic, director of the Union for Sustainable Return and Integration.

"People are tired of promises and laws which in no certain way contribute to ease regulations to becoming independent or a business entrepreneur," she said.

With rising youth unemployment, low wages, corruption and lack of job opportunities, the government is failing to convince tens of thousands of workers to stay.

TRT World'sSemir Sejfovic has more from Sarajevo.

SOURCE:TRT World
