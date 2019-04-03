More than 40,000 displaced people in northwestern Syria have seen their camps flooded by heavy rains in the past three days, a United Nations spokesman said on Tuesday.

Around 14 camps were affected in the northwestern province of Idlib, David Swanson of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs told AFP.

Idlib is home to more than three million people - more than half of them displaced by the country's eight-year war.

Civil defence workers known as the White Helmets have been working to save people and their scant belongings from the rising muddy waters.

"For the second day in a row, White Helmets... continue to respond to the catastrophic situation in the northern Syria camps," they said on Twitter late Monday.

Civilians affected

One video posted by the group on Sunday showed brown water cascading out of a flooded tent.