KYIV, Ukraine –– The king is losing to a jester. Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine’s billionaire ‘chocolate king’ and incumbent president who cultivates the image of an unrelenting, menacing commander-in-chief who stood up to Russian aggression, was soundly defeated in the first round of this year’s presidential vote.

Defeated by a small-framed political freshman Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a 41-year-old comedian, producer and head of a successful production company who hails from a Russian-speaking family in Ukraine’s Russia-leaning east.

His stance of an outsider free from affiliations with the widely distrusted and graft-addled political establishment was crucial, supporters say.

“Ukrainians want changes, they don’t want to associate their future with corrupt politicians, and they want to see new politics modelled on honesty and a fight with corruption,” Serhiy Leshchenko, a lawmaker and anti-corruption activist who left Poroshenko’s party to joinZelenskiy’s team, told TRT World.

Zelenskiy proved that life imitates art in the ex-Soviet nation devastated by Europe’s hottest armed conflict, Crimea’s annexation, a full-blown economic crisis and massive brain drain. In a popular TV series whose first season aired in 2015, he played a school teacher who is elected president against all political odds after his anti-establishment diatribe made him a YouTube star.

In real life, Zelenskiy ran a taped-together campaign without a coherent programme or running mates. He gave only a handful of interviews, campaigned via online videos and satirical shows in jam-packed concert halls – and won the hearts and minds of millions throughout Ukraine.

“He can change things at least a little bit, because politicians have only been thinking about themselves all these years,” Darya Mozgovaya, a 29-year-old bank teller in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, told TRT World.

Poroshenkos’ supporters denounced Zelenskiy’s vague, populist message as stupefying bait designed to dupe the voters.

“Poroshenko is a titan who will keep fighting to the end, but even he is not omnipotent in the fight with human stupidity,” political analyst Oleh Sharp wrote in his blog.

Zelenskiy managed to get more than 30 percent of the March 31 vote, slightly more than his main rivals combined. Poroshenko was a distant second with 16 percent, and former premiere Yulia Tymoshenko was farther behind with 13 percent.

Three dozen other hopefuls got the rest of the vote ending their parts in the most crowded election in Ukraine’s history.

Poroshenko and Zelenskiy will compete in the April 21 runoff, and it won’t just be a confrontation of a clownish David and a gloomy Goliath. Zelenskiy’s very likely victory may transcend Ukraine’s deepest political schism that has long played into the Kremlin’s hands.

Most of his supporters initially were younger Ukrainians from eastern and southern provinces, which historically gravitate towards Russia, and analysts doubted whether they would actually show up at polling stations. They did, but the most surprising result of the vote was that Zelenskiy was widely backed by voters from western and central provinces, Poroshenko’s support base.

Zelenskiy’s lead in 19 out of 24 regions (Crimea and separatist-controlled parts of Donetsk and Luhansk did not take part in the vote) helped overcome Ukraine’s eternal political antagonism between Russian-speaking south and east and pro-Western, nationalist west and centre.