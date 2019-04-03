Prime Minister Theresa May held "constructive" talks on Wednesday with Britain's opposition leader in a bid to forge a Brexit compromise that avoids a chaotic "no-deal" departure from the EU in nine days.

But there was no agreement on the option of a second referendum.

May tore up her steadfast strategy and sought Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's support in a surprise last-minute gesture that could determine the fate of the country and her government.

Her divorce deal with the other 27 EU nations has been rejected three times by parliament and patience is wearing thin in Brussels as an April 12 deadline to end Britain's 46-year membership nears with no agreement in sight.

The premier said on Tuesday she would seek another "short" Brexit extension at an EU leaders' summit in Brussels on April 10.

She crucially added that she was now willing to bend her previous principles and listen to proposals for much closer post-Brexit trade relations with the bloc than most in her Conservative party were ready to accept.

Both sides described Wednesday's meeting as preliminary but constructive.

"Today’s talks were constructive, with both sides showing flexibility and a commitment to bring the current Brexit uncertainty to a close," a Downing Street spokesman said.

"We have agreed a programme of work to ensure we deliver for the British people, protecting jobs and security."

No agreement on second referendum

A Labour spokesman said the two held "constructive exploratory discussions about how to break the Brexit deadlock".

Corbyn said there has been no agreement with May on the option of a second referendum.

"It was raised by me at the beginning of the meeting: I said this is a policy of my party that we would want to pursue the option of a public vote to prevent crashing out or prevent leaving on a bad deal," Corbyn said on Wednesday.

"There was no agreement reached on that. We just put it there.