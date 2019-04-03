New skyscrapers stand out against the modern skyline of Colombo, Sri Lanka’s commercial and financial capital, disrupting the soft profile of what once was its tropical coastline and colonial architecture. From Galle Face, the promenade built during Dutch rule on the island stretching along the boundless Indian Ocean, one can get a glimpse of the coastline and the new projects taking shape.

Across the street, behind the grassy park, the cranes know no rest; floodlights allow the construction drive to continue at night, making the area look like a vast stage set under production, where the bustle of machines mixes with the tranquil ocean. Proceeding towards the huge harbour north of Galle Face, the commercial district, Fort, and its colonial buildings are a vivid reminder of the Dutch times.

Due to its position in the Indian Ocean, Sri Lanka has historically been an important commercial hub along maritime routes. The Portuguese and the Dutch ruled it before the British came to the island until Sri Lanka finally gained independence in 1948. Right next to the fort, backed against the commercial harbour, a new metropolis is feverishly being erected where just the sea used to lie.

The construction of the new residential area on the 2.6 square kilometres of land reclaimed from the sea will be starting soon: the master plan includes luxurious apartments, 5-star hotels, a financial district, a golf club, a marina and a Formula One circuit overlooking the Indian Ocean—all framed by tropical beaches and lush green parks.

The city is considered a significant stop on China’s Belt and Road Initiative, 'yi dai yi lu', a gargantuan plan to connect 71 strategic points in Asia, Africa and Europe through a belt of land corridors and a road of sea routes: a commercial network aimed at sustaining Chinese economic expansion.

Built on an artificial island reclaimed from the ocean by filling 65 million cubic meters of sand against the coast, Colombo Port City will be a free zone ruled by a business-friendly tax regime and, most likely, will have its own legal system.

“Port City will pose major administrative and benefit-sharing issues: it is proposed to run under new regulations, like a financial hub, whose details are not yet publicly available,” asserts Hemantha Withanage, Executive Director of the Colombo-based Centre for Environmental Justice. Withanage claims that the successive Rajapaksa and Maithree-Ranil governments have not been held accountable to the public for the project.

In 2014, Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe of the United National Party shelved the project because it would compromise the coastal strip north and south of Colombo.

In 2015, work had stopped due to concerns related to its impact on the coast and related activities, like fishing and tourism, though they resumed the following year, likely due to Chinese pressure.

“The new Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) simply green-washed the project without adding substantial changes,” explains Withanage, head of the environmental organisation that in 2015 filed a lawsuit against the Port City.

“The only major change in the project was the shift from 235 hectares of land of the first proposal to the current 269, but the total impact could actually be much more.”

The state-owned China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), through its subsidiary the China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), is the firm behind the $1.4 billion project, one of the largest foreign investments in Sri Lanka, to date.

The CCCC, a Chinese real estate investor and developer blacklisted by the World Bank on allegations of corruption, financed a variety of infrastructure on the island: the Southern Highway, the Outer Circular Highway, Matala International Airport and Hambantota Port.

The latter, a $1.5-billion project named after the former president Mahinda Rajapaksa, was partly funded by a Chinese loan. In 2017, the country, unable to pay off the debt, had no choice but to lease the port to a Chinese firm in a 99-year debt-for-equity swap.

Previous governments, under the controversial leader Mahinda Rajapaksa of the Sri Lankan Freedom Party, borrowed 8 billion dollars from China, most of which was spent on bloated infrastructure projects near his hometown, Hambantota.

When China started investing, the country was recovering from two and half decades of a brutal civil war between the Sinhalese government and the Tamil Tigers, that killed over 100,000 people.

The country’s economy stalled until the Sinhalese army victory put an end to the conflict and opened the doors to foreign players, who have been reluctant to invest in a country where human rights violations have been perpetrated with impunity from both sides. In those years, China was one of the few international creditors to invest in the country’s reconstruction.