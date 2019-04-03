Amid allegations of voter fraud, Turkey's Supreme Election Council (YSK) on Wednesday started reassessing the votes cast on March 31 in 17 districts of Istanbul.

According to preliminary results, the Nation’s Alliance candidate Ekrem Imamoglu secured 48.79 percent of the votes, taking a narrow lead over the People’s Alliance candidate Binali Yildirim, who received 48.51 percent of the votes.

On Tuesday, the AK Party officially challenged the poll results in the 39 districts of Istanbul that fall under the jurisdiction of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality.

However, the Istanbul Provincial Election Council decided to halt the review and recount of these votes following an appeal by the main opposition CHP.

The AK Party filed an objection over the decision.

The YSK then held an extraordinary meeting to discuss the Provincial Election Council’s decision and decided to overturn it.

In the two days after elections are held, citizens who are the eligible to vote, political parties, presidents or their deputies, observers and candidates may appeal to the district election council for an assessment of votes.

This objection can be raised if there is an inconsistency between the polling result records and the counting sheets. If the entries of result data is incorrect, parties can also object to YSK.