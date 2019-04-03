In July 2018, a group of Chinese workers sought to form an autonomous labour union but the request was denied by the state-run labour unions and their company, the Shenzhen Jasic Technology Corporation.

Dozens of people, including labour activists and university students who supported the new union, have gone missing or been detained ever since. They have been accused of crimes varying from ‘disrupting public order’ to ‘picking quarrels’ ever since. In China, forming an independent labour union is banned, as the law states that workers should affiliate with the government-controlled All-China Federation of Trade Unions. Human rights organisations have been calling on the Chinese government to ratify the law to allow freedom of association.

A recent Human Rights Watch report said that the Chinese government prosecuted the labour rights activists who advocated for millions of Chinese workers rights, instead of helping the workers who suffer from illnesses after working unprotected in coal mines or construction sites.

Poor working conditions

Workers and activists have been demanding unpaid wages for their work, as well as seeking adequate compensation for ‘dust diseases’ such as pneumoconiosis, a deadly occupational lung disease that many workers contracted through the inhalation of asbestos fibers, silica dust, and coal mine dust.