WORLD
3 MIN READ
The Chinese crackdown on labour activists, explained
In a deepening crackdown, the Chinese government has been detaining workers and activists who advocate for labour rights amid a far-reaching health crisis.
The Chinese crackdown on labour activists, explained
People hold banners at a demonstration in support of factory workers of Jasic Technology, outside Yanziling police station in Pingshan districst, Shenzhen, Guangdong province, Chima August 6, 2018 / Reuters
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
April 3, 2019

In July 2018, a group of Chinese workers sought to form an autonomous labour union but the request was denied by the state-run labour unions and their company, the Shenzhen Jasic Technology Corporation

Dozens of people, including labour activists and university students who supported the new union, have gone missing or been detained ever since. They have been accused of crimes varying from ‘disrupting public order’ to ‘picking quarrels’ ever since. In China, forming an independent labour union is banned, as the law states that workers should affiliate with the government-controlled All-China Federation of Trade Unions. Human rights organisations have been calling on the Chinese government to ratify the law to allow freedom of association

A recent Human Rights Watch report said that the Chinese government prosecuted the labour rights activists who advocated for millions of Chinese workers rights, instead of helping the workers who suffer from illnesses after working unprotected in coal mines or construction sites. 

Poor working conditions

Workers and activists have been demanding unpaid wages for their work, as well as seeking adequate compensation for ‘dust diseases’ such as pneumoconiosis, a deadly occupational lung disease that many workers contracted through the inhalation of asbestos fibers, silica dust, and coal mine dust.

RECOMMENDED

According to Love Save Pneumoconiosis, a Beijing-based NGO advocating for workers suffering from the condition, six million Chinese rural migrant workers suffer from the devastating lung disease. The NGO says the number makes up 90 percent of the patient population in China.

However, as almost no workers have official contracts, seeking compensation for health problems is extremely difficult. Citing one of the worker representatives, Gu Fuxiang, Reuters reported that the Shenzhen government has offered some workers compensation which was not nearly enough, up to 220,000 yuan ($32,000). The amount of compensation that the workers are asking for is between 500,000 yuan ($75,500) and 1.1 million yuan ($164,000), according to the severity of the worker’s health condition.

The workers often complain that they have been threatened by Beijing when they speak up about the lung diseases and working conditions.

China Digital Times reported that in the last year Chinese authorities issued censorship instructions to the media that reported on the lung diseases. The protesters who wanted to show support to Shenzhen workers were intercepted by police and the workers who were released said police threatened them with death. 

Currently over 40 people including, workers, labour NGO staff and student activists connected to the Jasic Technology case, are under criminal detention.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US envoy Witkoff, Putin begin talks in Moscow: Kremlin
Venezuelan MPs vote to boost private investment in oil sector, allowing return of US firms
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian
Unprecedented floods hit Tunisia, causing fatalities and widespread damage
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Trump hails 'tremendous progress' in Syria under President al Sharaa