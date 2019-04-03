I have never seen my father more ecstatic than the moment he set foot on Palestinian soil. He didn’t even look back to see if I was keeping up with him as he walked towards customs at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport.

He had always wanted to visit, but life got in the way. Palestine is the place his parents called home half a century ago.

He was the only child among several siblings who was sent to the US for university.

He’s also the only family member of his generation to have married a non-Arab. He met my mother, a Mexican-Catholic woman, while studying computer science in Los Angeles during the 1980s.

Naturally, the news made the rounds far and wide among even the most distant of relatives living in Gaza.

“Can you believe that Zuhair, son of Yaseen Shawwa, married a Mexican 'masihia' [woman of Christian faith]?”

The sunny Californian city is where he chose to stay, raise his three children and foster a thriving business.

My father’s family name, in and of itself, speaks volumes about his identity as he comes from one of the five original families of Gaza.

His grandfather was a leading community leader who helped Palestinians settle as refugees in Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Egypt during the 1950s and 1960s. His great cousin was elected mayor of Gaza by Israel in 1971.

It was only natural, then, that his parents, who had already relocated as refugees to Saudi Arabia at the time, worried that their son would forget his roots at a time in which the Palestinian population was fighting to survive.

As a child, I would beg my father to take us to Palestine and show us where our grandparents grew up. “Inshallah” - God willing - was always his response, but the opportunity never presented itself.

As time passed and I travelled the world and other parts of the Middle East, my curiosity grew for this obscure place that was so deeply imprinted in my father’s consciousness.

He would tell us stories of how his grandfather was transported in government planes across the Middle East to get medical treatment when he got sick in his old age, given the strong connections he had fostered over the years helping Palestinians set up camp.

My grandmother would tell us about how beautiful Gaza’s beaches were and how nothing compared to the falafel or kanafeh (a Middle Eastern sweet made with cheese) that came from her hometown.

This is why when I told my father last year that I had decided to travel to Israel and Palestine at the beginning of 2019, he knew I was serious. I told him I wanted to go discover the positives of this conflict zone: the art, culture and the growing number of youth peace activists.

He went from trying to reason me out of it to offering to go with me.

My goal was to get into Gaza, arguably one of the most difficult places to enter in the world. The issue was that no one could give us a straight answer about what kind of permit and paperwork was needed.

Even official agencies, like the US Embassy or Israeli government websites, offered conflicting information on the matter.

It didn’t help that every uncle, cousin or friend who had been there had completely different experiences. So we decided to go with an open mind and see for ourselves how it would play out.

As we approached customs at Ben Gurion airport, my father pointed excitedly to the sign welcoming visitors in Hebrew, Arabic and English.

We were asked why we were visiting, where we would spend our time and if we knew anyone in the country.

The official then paused for a moment before asking my father if he had any family in Palestine. My father answered “yes” but said that he didn’t know most of them.

After questioning us about our links to Gaza for about 10 minutes, he pointed to a room with only his eyes and told us we would have to wait there. I asked how long for and he said it may take up to 72 hours as part of “standard procedure”.

Twenty other people were there. It was almost midnight by then. Most looked like they were of Arab descent, but then I heard someone speaking in Spanish.

“I think they think I’m Arab because my name is Said,” said the man, who was holding a Mexican passport in his hand.

After three hours, our names were finally called to go inside. The woman who sat across the desk looked like she was in her late 20s, just like myself. She was apologetic for the wait and told us that visitors coming through Tel Aviv had doubled since last year.