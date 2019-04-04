TRT World's first documentary within Storyteller is “The Mosque Next Door,” a three-part series that takes us up close and personal into the community of a specific mosque in Brisbane, Australia. Throughout this series, we get to meet community members and follow their separate journeys as they navigate their lives as Muslims in Australia. Here is some insight into the lives of each character.

ALI KADRI

“It is damned if you do and damned if you don’t.[…] These cultural Nazis who are wanting everyone to dress in a Billabong shorts and thongs need to understand that Australia is a diverse nation and a woman wearing a hijab is as Australian as a woman wearing a bikini.”

Kadri, 35, is from India, and he arrived in Australia 16 years ago. Sectarian violence and anti-Muslim riots in India led to the death of his brother, so his father sent him to university in Brisbane for his safety.

Since meeting and befriending Imam Uzair at Holland Park Mosque, Kadri has become a committed advocate for his community, and is now the spokesperson of the Islamic Council of Queensland. He also runs a string of successful accountancy and training businesses.

IMAM UZAIR

“Of course it makes you sad that the image of your religion that you believe is beautiful is being tarnished. I am in pain because of what is happening throughout the world, but I have a responsibility as a leader of this community that I need to stand up.”

Uzair is the 45-year-old Imam of Holland Park Mosque in Brisbane, and its spiritual “Father”. He was born in England before going to Islamic School in Pakistan as a 10-year-old. After graduating 20 years ago, he moved to Australia to become the country’s youngest imam at just 25 and now all these years later, he regards the mosque community as his family. As the imam, he conducts the five daily prayers, gives the Friday sermon, oversees weekly classes, performs all the weddings, and is the agony uncle for the various personal, social and familial issues of the community.

ROBBIE MAESTRACCI

"I've seen first-hand how hard it is for society to allow you to change. […] There's so many obstacles and hoops that you have to jump through. […] I’m very blessed I’ve got a job with our community, but if our community wasn’t open to me where would I work? …You know, look how I look, I’ve got crime written all over me.”

Ex-bikie Maestracci spent years involved with crime and served time behind bars before he found Islam five years ago. Now a devout Muslim, he’s even given up his addiction to tattoos, which are forbidden in the religion.

He is now a youth worker for the Islamic Council’s initiative, Brighter Future Collective. In this role, he helps guide and support troubled teenage refugees from the mosque.