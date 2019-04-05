President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States and China could wrap up trade talks within four weeks after making quick progress on the potentially "epic" deal.

"We are getting very close to making a deal," he said ahead of a White House meeting with Chinese trade envoy Liu He. "Progress is being made at a very rapid pace."

"We will probably know over the next four weeks. It may take two weeks after that.... It's looking very good."

A deal would allow a summit between him and Chinese President Xi Jinping, he said.

Xi assured Trump that text of the China-US trade could be finalised soon, in a message conveyed by Liu He.

According to state-run news agency Xinhua, Liu He told Trump that Xi believed under his and Trump’s leadership, China-US relations will make new and greater progress.

Xi said that in the past month or more, the two sides’ trade teams had maintained close contact and “achieved new and substantive progress on issues in the text of two countries’ trade agreement”.

“I hope the two sides’ trade teams can continue working in the spirit of mutual respect, equality, and mutual benefit to resolve each other’s concerns, and finish negotiations on the text of the China-US trade agreement soon,” Xi said to Trump through Liu.