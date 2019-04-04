US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's readout of a meeting he had with his Turkish counterpart was not reflective of the actual language used in the meeting, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Thursday.

In a statement provided by the State Department on behalf of the secretary, Pompeo said he warned Cavusoglu about "the potentially devastating consequences of unilateral Turkish military action" in northern Syria.

"With regards to this readout, I was there and we know what we talked, and such language was never used, in Syria particularly they never mentioned such things about the unilateral actions of Turkey," Cavusoglu told reporters at a news conference in Washington.

"We just agreed to continue working together through this task force and also joint working group, and Jim Jeffrey comes to Turkey very often," he added, referring to the US special envoy for Syria.

Cavusoglu also reiterated remarks made the day before, saying that he proposed to have a team to assess that the S-400 will not pose a threat to NATO.

"I proposed to have a technical team or a joint working group to make sure this S-400 that we have purchased for our own need, this is a defence system by the way, will not pose any risk or threat to NATO systems including F-35s."

Turkey decided in 2017 to purchase the S-400 system following protracted efforts to purchase air defence systems from the US with no success.