France considers it "premature" to discuss an additional delay to Britain's exit from the European Union, demanding that London present "a clear plan" that would justify pushing Brexit back again, a French presidency source said Friday.

France had "taken note" of Britain's formal request Friday for an extension to June 30, the source said, adding: "We are waiting for a credible plan between now and the (EU) summit on April 10, when we will study the request."

"A delay is a tool, but not a solution in itself," the source said.

In a letter, British Prime Minister Theresa May told EU Council president Donald Tusk that she wanted to ensure her country left the bloc in an "orderly way," as she fights to have the current exit deal approved by parliament.