Belgium has apologised for kidnapping thousands of mixed-race children from Congo between 1959 and 1962, in a move to address the legacy of its often brutal 80 years of African colonisation.

The apology made on Thursday was the first time Belgium has officially acknowledged responsibility for the policy of segregation under which 'metis' children [ born to settlers and local women] were abducted from Congo and put in schools and orphanages in Belgium run by the Catholic Church.

"In the name of the federal government, I present my apologies to the metis of the Belgian colonial era and their families for the injustices and the sufferings they have endured," Prime Minister Charles Michel told Parliament as dozens of former abductees looked on.

"I hope that this solemn moment will be an additional step towards an awareness and knowledge of this part of our national history."

'Very moved'

"I am very moved," said metis Jeannot Cardinael who was present in parliament.

"It is a recognition of what the Belgian state has done to us, in collaboration with the Church.

They took away a part of our identity and now they admit that mistake - Jeannot Cardinael, one of the abductees

Colonial-era laws shipped away