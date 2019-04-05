An internationally acclaimed Instagram page is under fire after announcing a competition to win a free trip to New Zealand to meet the survivors of the Christchurch terror attack.

Muslims of the World (MOTW) shared the competition on the social network on Thursday.

"Win a FREE TRIP to New Zealand to meet the families of the victims as well as visit the masjids," the caption accompanying the post read.

The page describes itself as a platform that seeks to “give a voice to Muslims around the world.”

With over 300,000 followers on Instagram, and 236,000 followers on Facebook, the page is run by Sajjad Ali Shah. Shah is described as the founder and president of the non-profit, Muslims of the World (MOTW), which aims to help Muslims navigate modern life while embracing Islamic principles.

The competition offered a free trip to New Zealand with Shah, as well as Muslim scholar Imam Suhaib Webb, and academic Khaled Beydoun.

In order to win, fans were asked to tag three friends in comments below, and follow the three men on Instagram.

Maha Elmadani, daughter of Ali Elmadani who was killed in the terrorist attack described the competition as "disgusting."