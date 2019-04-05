A vast crowd of protesters flooded the streets of Algiers on Friday, the first mass demonstrations since the resignation of ailing president Abdelaziz Bouteflika and a show of strength by those pushing demands for reform.

Activists chanted slogans demanding key Bouteflika loyalists follow his lead and quit, after social media calls for "joyful demonstrations" to "peacefully bring down a dictatorial regime."

No official figures were immediately available on the size of the rally, but it was at least as big as those held on previous Fridays leading up to Bouteflika's departure, said AFP journalists at the scene.

Old regime loyalists

Opponents of the old regime have called for a massive turnout, targeting a triumvirate they dub the "3B" – Senate speaker Abdelakder Bensalah, head of the constitutional council Tayeb Belaiz and Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui.

The veteran Bouteflika loyalists have been entrusted with overseeing the political transition after the veteran leader finally stepped down at the age of 82.

Bouteflika resigned late on Tuesday after weeks of demonstrations triggered by his bid for a fifth term in office. After two decades in power, he had lost the backing of key supporters including armed forces chief Ahmed Gaid Salah.

Bensalah, speaker of the upper house of parliament for 16 years, is to take the reins as interim president for three months until elections are organised.

Belaiz, a minister for 16 years, was named by Bouteflika as head of the Constitutional Council which will regulate the elections.

Before his appointment as prime minister, Bedoui had served as interior minister – or, as the French-language El Watan newspaper put it on Thursday, "chief engineer of electoral fraud."

'Partial victory'

Opponents say all three are tarnished by their long years of service under Bouteflika and should follow his lead and resign.