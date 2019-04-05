A Turkish team of rescue divers has earned the well-deserved praise of Iraqi officials for their "selfless" work in recovery efforts after a deadly ferryboat accident near Mosul late March.

"I cannot find a word to describe the help and contribution of the heroes of the Turkish Naval Forces Command after the disaster," Mosul police spokesman Mazin Abdullah told Anadolu Agency on Friday.

The 20-strong Turkish team of navy divers has been helping Iraqi emergency workers in recovery efforts after the sinking of an overcrowded boat on March 21 that killed at least 102 people in the Tigris river.

Rescue teams had managed to pull at least 12 survivors from the river. Among the victims were 12 children.

TRT World's Can Hasasu has more.