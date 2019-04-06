Afghanistan's Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah on Saturday told TRT World that an initiative is underway which will lead to the establishment of a council on peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

There's hope that the newly-formed council will bring about an eventual power-sharing agreement with the Taliban, according to Abdullah.

Speaking to TRT World on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Jordan, Abdullah said, "Hopefully tomorrow, or in the coming days there will be a leadership council for reconciliation established."

He said the purpose is to present a unified and solidified vision for Afghans as far as the peace process is concerned.

He added that the eventual purpose of the Leadership Council for Reconciliation is aimed at “some sort of power sharing agreement with the Taliban.”

Abdullah said the initiative was his proposal and will see the government and other political leaders form a council which will discuss all issues related to peace and reconciliation.