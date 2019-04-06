Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday he would annex settlements in the occupied West Bank if he wins another term in office in a vote on Tuesday, a late pre-election promise that would enrage Palestinians and the Muslim world.

In an interview to Israel's Channel 12 News, Netanyahu was asked why he hadn't extended Israeli sovereignty to large West Bank settlements, as it has done in East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights, other territory illegally seized during the 1967 Middle East war.

"On the way"

"Who says that we won't do it? We are on the way and we are discussing it," Netanyahu said. "You are asking whether we are moving on to the next stage - the answer is yes, we will move to the next stage. I am going to extend (Israeli) sovereignty and I don't distinguish between settlement blocs and the isolated settlements."

Palestinians want to establish a state in the occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza.

Some 500,000 Israelis live in illegally built settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, areas that are also home to more than 2.6 million Palestinians.

Israel pulled out of Gaza in 2005.