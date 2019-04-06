Thousands of yellow vest protesters marched on Saturday for the 21st consecutive week to denounce French government policies, as authorities prepare to unveil the results of a nationwide consultative exercise designed to address public grievances.

From Rouen in the north and Lyon in the southeast – as well as the capital Paris – protesters took to the streets carrying banners denouncing French President Emmanuel Macron. In the west, French and German activists joined forces on the border.

Some masked protesters clashed with police in Rouen, but it was not comparable to the scale of violence seen in previous weeks, such as the March 16 riots in Paris that saw luxury stores on the Champs-Elysees ransacked.

Interior ministry figures, which are consistently dismissed as underestimates by the protesters, put the turnout across France at 22,300 of whom 3,500 were in Paris.

It's officially the lowest figure recorded, and significantly down compared to the 282,000 people who turned out for the first rally in November last year. But many of the remaining activists insist they will keep marching until they get satisfaction from the government.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner has been heavily criticised both by yellow vest activists and opposition politicians for having played down reports of police violence, despite serious injuries among protesters.

"What will get me to stop, is the resignation of Castaner, because of the police violence," said Catherine, a 59-year-old demonstrator in Paris.

