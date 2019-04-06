Thousands of Berlin residents took to the streets on Saturday to vent anger over surging rents and demand the expropriation of more than 200,000 apartments sold off to big private landlords, which they blame for changing the character of the city.

Activists have started collecting signatures for a ballot proposal that would require the city to take back properties from any landlord that owns more than 3,000 apartments.

Polls suggest such a measure could pass, forcing the city to consider spending billions of euros buying privatised housing back.

Demonstrators marched through the city centre under a giant model shark. Banners read "against rent sharks and speculators".

'Bad experiences'

"We have had very bad experiences with these property companies for years, and we know that they answer to their shareholders and not to tenants. We don't want them in our city any more," organiser Rouzbeh Taheri said.

For decades after unification in 1990, Berlin became a magnet for artists, musicians and students drawn by housing that was far cheaper than in other major European cities. Around 85 percent of Berliners rent their homes rather than own them.