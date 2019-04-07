WORLD
2 MIN READ
Refugees struggle in Belgium amid govt plans to curb immigration
Some refugees in Belgium rely on charity-run hostels to survive as the country plans to reduce illegal migration.
Refugees struggle in Belgium amid govt plans to curb immigration
In this Sept. 1, 2015 file photo, a young child waits in line at a migrant reception centre in Brussels. / AP
By Ayşe Nur Dok
April 7, 2019

In September, the Belgian government announced new plans to reduce illegal immigration, including detaining families with children while many of the refugees in Belgium rely on charities for food and shelter.

The country strictly adheres to the Dublin Regulation which states that asylum seekers entering Europe must apply in the first country they arrive in. Since some refugees came via Italy or Greece, the Belgian government is reluctant to let them stay.

"Last week I went three days without food. I only drank some water. Sometimes people will give me something to eat. I don't have a future. I'm afraid now about the future," said Sulaiman Harmoosh, a Syrian refugee.

Around 45,000 refugees have arrived in Belgium in the past four years.

RECOMMENDED

Charity groups accuse the government of taking drastic measures to discourage anyone from seeking asylum.

TRT World'sShamim Chowdhury has more from Brussels.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation
France calls for NATO exercise in Greenland as Trump insists on acquiring island
Israel steps up air strikes, demolition operations across Gaza despite ceasefire
Japan to restart world's biggest nuclear plant despite safety concerns among residents
Over 1,400 Indonesians flee Cambodian scam syndicates in five days
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case
South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee an act of terrorism
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report