Thousands of Sudanese protesters rallied outside the army's headquarters in the capital Sunday for a second day calling on the military to back them in demands that President Omar al-Bashir resign as police fired tear gas to disperse them.

Chanting "Sudan is rising, the army is rising," crowds of men and women massed outside the complex that also houses Bashir's official residence and the defence ministry, many of them having spent the night there, witnesses said.

"After what we did yesterday, we will not leave this area now until our mission is accomplished," said protester Osama Ahmed, who spent the night outside the compound.

"We won't leave this area until he steps down," he said, referring to Bashir.

Protesters whistled and waved at military vehicles entering the compound, prompting some soldiers to wave back, a day after demonstrators said they were gathering to ask the army to "come join us".

Riot police deployed near the complex Sunday morning, firing tear gas to disperse the crowds.

At least 5 killed

Organisers say security forces killed at least five protesters in the last 24 hours.

Sarah Abdel-Jaleel, a spokeswoman for the Sudanese Professionals Association said on Sunday that four people were killed in the capital city of Khartoum when security forces tried to disperse crowds approaching the military's headquarters.

Abdel-Jaleel says another protester was killed in Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman.

International rights groups say at least 60 people have been killed since protests began.

Uprising

Protest organisers chose April 6 to begin the rally outside the army headquarters to mark the 1985 uprising that toppled the then regime of president Jaafar Nimeiri.

Ahead of the demonstration, organisers had urged the army to either "take the side of the people or the dictator's".

Chanting the movement's catchcry "freedom, peace, justice", thousands of men and women marched through the streets of the capital Saturday, reaching the fortified army complex for the first time since anti-government protests first broke out.

The rally was the biggest yet since protests erupted on December 19 in the central town of Atbara, quickly spreading to the capital and towns and cities across the country.