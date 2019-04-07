Turkey's governing Justice and Development (AK) Party will appeal to the country's top election authority for a recount of votes cast in all districts of Istanbul, a party official said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters in Istanbul, AK Party Deputy Chairman Ali Ihsan Yavuz said, "There is organised irregularity, organised abuse here. They are beyond errors."

According to unofficial results, the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) candidate Ekrem Imamoglu leads Istanbul with the AK Party's candidate Binali Yildirim follows closely behind.