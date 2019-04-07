WORLD
3 MIN READ
Saudi-led air strike near girls school in Yemen kills at least 13 children
The state-run news agency in Aden, aligned with the government-in-exile which is backed by the Saudi-led coalition, said Iran-linked rebels were using a nearby building as a storehouse for weapons.
Saudi-led air strike near girls school in Yemen kills at least 13 children
A Yemeni woman who was injured in an explosion lies in a bed at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, Sunday, April 7, 2019. / AP
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
April 7, 2019

Saudi-led air strikes on Yemen's capital Sanaa hit a warehouse near a girls' school on Sunday killing at least 13 children, and wounded more than 100, local medical officials said.

The Iran-aligned Houthi rebels, who seized control of the capital in 2014, said the Saudi-led coalition had targeted the warehouse with an air strike. 

The coalition denied carrying out any strikes in the area.

The state-run news agency in Aden, aligned with the internationally-recognised government-in-exile, said rebels used the warehouse to store weapons.

Health officials said over 110 people were wounded in the attack.

RECOMMENDED

Windows in the school building were shattered, panicking more than 2,000 students.

"The missile exploded and everybody started running. I was left behind and then fell over. They were stepping on me. Then someone came and helped me up. I still have a terrible pain in my knees," said Hadeel Mounir, an injured student.

"We went back to the classroom after the break. Then the enemy aircraft dropped the bomb and everyone wanted to run home. [I saw] four or five people trampled to death and eleven injured. It was very noisy and crowded in the school."

It is not the first time during Yemen's four-year civil war that a school has been bombed or targeted. A strike by the Saudi-led coalition on a school bus in August 2018 killed 51 people, including 40 children. Thousands of civilians have died in the conflict and hospitals have also been hit.

The coalition has been at war with the Houthis since 2015 in a conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed the Arab world's poorest country to the brink of famine.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation
France calls for NATO exercise in Greenland as Trump insists on acquiring island
Israel steps up air strikes, demolition operations across Gaza despite ceasefire
Japan to restart world's biggest nuclear plant despite safety concerns among residents
Over 1,400 Indonesians flee Cambodian scam syndicates in five days
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case
South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee an act of terrorism
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report