Saudi-led air strikes on Yemen's capital Sanaa hit a warehouse near a girls' school on Sunday killing at least 13 children, and wounded more than 100, local medical officials said.

The Iran-aligned Houthi rebels, who seized control of the capital in 2014, said the Saudi-led coalition had targeted the warehouse with an air strike.

The coalition denied carrying out any strikes in the area.

The state-run news agency in Aden, aligned with the internationally-recognised government-in-exile, said rebels used the warehouse to store weapons.

Health officials said over 110 people were wounded in the attack.