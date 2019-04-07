Rahul Gandhi, the president of India's leading opposition party Congress, recently filed his nomination for the upcoming general election from Wayanad, a remote district in south India's Kerala state. He followed it up with an energetic and well-attended roadshow of the kind the sleepy town has not seen in a long time.

This is the first time that Gandhi will step out of his family pocket borough of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh (UP) for an electoral contest since he fought his first election from there 15 years ago. Gandhi isn’t abandoning his current seat though. He’ll be contesting from two seats, repeating a feat that few national leaders have resorted to in the past.

In 2014, Narendra Modi had contested from Varanasi in UP, India’s most populated and politically influential state, resulting in windfall gains for his party -- the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -- there.

The BJP won 71 of the 80 parliamentary constituencies in UP, cruising past the halfway mark of 272 in the lower house of parliament with an absolute majority -- the first for any party in three decades, since Gandhi’s father Rajiv, returned as prime minister in 1984. BJP's spike caused the Congress's seat share to plummet from 206 five years ago, to a mere 44.

The Congress under Gandhi may not be predicted to sweep the election the way the BJP under Modi did in 2014, but he is surely eyeing big gains and following his predecessors in one respect: when in deep trouble, the Nehru-Gandhi clan that gave the country three prime ministers has often turned to South India seeking voter validation.

Indira Gandhi, after losing the 1977 election that followed the general Emergency she had imposed on the country, assuming unbridled powers as the prime minister, contested a bypoll from Chikmagalur in November 1978 and entered parliament as a forceful opposition voice.

In the Congress stronghold in the southern Indian state of Karnataka nearly half of its voters were from minorities or the backward castes and Indira managed to defeat the ruling Janata Party candidate by over 70,000 votes. “There was a clear north-south divide during the Emergency. While Indira Gandhi could not even retain her seat in Uttar Pradesh, the south was still voting for the Congress,” said former Jawaharlal Nehru University professor and historian, Mridula Mukherjee.

Being in parliament allowed Indira Gandhi to travel to London on a diplomatic passport (her original passport was seized under the cases registered against her for the Emergency) and she got down to “repairing her international image from London”, wrote her biographer Katherine Frank. Indira was expelled from parliament and jailed for a week in December but by then she had used the opportunity to stem the anti-Emergency sentiment against her. The sympathy created by her arrest helped the Congress to bounce back. In the next election, the party went from 189 seats in the previous election to cross the two-thirds majority mark.