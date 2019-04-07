With Europe’s parliamentary election just around the corner, nationalist Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban launched a seven-point plan as part of his party’s program on April 5 to curb immigration and resist liberal values in Europe.

Speaking to a crowd in downtown Budapest, Orban doubled-down on a divisive platform that has elevated his stature to power at home, pegging migrants and political forces who oppose him as a threat to the security of Europe. His pledges include restricting the authority of EU officials in Brussels and returning power back to nation-states to implement their own immigration policies.

“The leaders in the Brussels bubble have been influenced by the interests who want to dissolve the precedence of the EU’s Christian culture,” he said.

“[They are] weakening the rights to protect the borders.”

In addition to reducing the scope of Brussels in issues dealing with migration, Orban also called on the EU to do away with migrant visas, fire heads of EU institutions seen as in favour of migration and stop funding to any NGOs supported by billionaire philanthropist George Soros.

With the EU elections slated for May 26, far-right parties including Orban’s Fidesz, which maintains a supermajority in Hungary, are expected to make considerable gains with immigration still a hot button issue. According to a poll last month by the Pew Research Center, 57 percent of Europeans across 10 countries believe that immigrants increases the risk of terrorism while 41percent believe they are burdensome for their country.

At the same time, there is growing discontent with the political establishment in Brussels with 62% of respondents saying EU leaders do not understand the needs of its citizens, according to the same study, which was published on March 19.

“Fidesz may look desperate with this topic, but I think they did the math,” said Balazs Jarabik, a nonresident scholar of the Russia and Eurasia Program at the Carnegie Europe think-tank.