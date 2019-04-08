WORLD
2 MIN READ
Afghan forces battle Taliban for fifth day in western province
Colonel Qais Mangal, a Defense Ministry spokesman, says that at least 12 security forces have been killed during the past 48 hours, bringing the overall death toll to more than 40.
Afghan forces battle Taliban for fifth day in western province
An Afghan security police walks in the site of explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, March 21, 2019. / AP
By Kayihan Ahmed Ocal
April 8, 2019

Afghan forces have launched an operation to drive back the Taliban four days after the militants attacked and besieged an army compound in the western Badghis province.

Colonel Qais Mangal, a Defense Ministry spokesman, said Monday that at least 12 security forces have been killed in the last 48 hours, bringing the overall death toll to more than 40. Dozens more have been wounded. 

Mangal says dozens of insurgents have been killed and wounded by air and ground forces.

RECOMMENDED

A provincial council member said last week that around 600 Afghan security forces were trapped inside the base, running low on ammunition, food and water. 

There was no immediate update on their numbers or condition.

The Taliban effectively control half the country and launch daily attacks on the army and police.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation
France calls for NATO exercise in Greenland as Trump insists on acquiring island
Israel steps up air strikes, demolition operations across Gaza despite ceasefire
Japan to restart world's biggest nuclear plant despite safety concerns among residents
Over 1,400 Indonesians flee Cambodian scam syndicates in five days
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case
South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee an act of terrorism
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report