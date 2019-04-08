Teachers in Poland have gone on a nationwide strike to demand higher pay after days of talks with the government failed to meet demands by the majority of teachers unions.

The open-ended strike by school and kindergarten teachers that started Monday is the first such widespread action by Poland's chronically underpaid educators since 1993.

The leader of the biggest teachers' union ZNP said teachers across the country held a strike on Monday after the government and unions failed to agree on proposed wage increases.

It comes at a sensitive time, just days before crucial end-of-school exams in primary and middle schools, and weeks ahead of elections to the European Parliament that are key for the government.

Demand of salary increase

Talks between three teachers trade unions and the government ended on Sunday evening with the ZNP and another union sticking by their demand of monthly salary increase of $262 (1,000 zlotys). Only one smaller union agreed to the government's offer of a 15 percent monthly increase starting from September.

The go-ahead for the protest was given after last-ditch talks with the government failed Sunday night.

Only the small Solidarity union accepted the government proposals and is not on strike.

Many schools are closed to students.