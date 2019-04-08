Security forces held 3,099 irregular migrants across Turkey, sources said Sunday.

Some 979 migrants made a beeline to southeastern Edirne province as of Thursday night after they were told on social media that Turkey would allow them to cross the border, said the sources who asked not to be named, due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Upon a tip-off, police and gendarmerie forces increased security measures near the border to prevent the influx of migrants.

Iranian migrant Ali Huseyni said: “Thousands of people organised to cross the border after they were told on social media that Turkey’s border gate would be open for crossings.”

“People on social media groups wrote to us: ‘You go to Edirne and then we will cross to Greece from there',” Huseyni said.

He urged other migrants not to come to Edirne, saying: “Borders are not open.”

Operations across Turkey