Israel arrests brother of Palestinian activist icon
Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi says her brother has been arrested by Israeli soldiers who broke into their family home without giving reason. Ahed gained fame when she slapped two Israeli soldiers, becoming a national opposition icon.
Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi poses for photographers during a media event in Tunis, Tunisia. Her brother Mohammad was arrested when Israeli soldiers broke into their home. / AP
By Kayihan Ahmed Ocal
April 8, 2019

The family of Palestinian protester Ahed Tamimi says her younger brother has been arrested in their home in the occupied West Bank.

Their father, Bassem Tamimi, says soldiers broke in early Monday and arrested 15-year-old Mohammed. 

He says Mohammed broke his arm over the weekend running from tear gas during protests in their village and suspected he was arrested for throwing stones at Israeli soldiers.

The military says it arrested 21 Palestinians overnight for rioting and other disturbances, without providing further details.

Ahed Tamimi served eight months in an Israeli prison for slapping two Israeli soldiers in an incident captured on film that made her a symbol of Palestinian opposition to Israeli military rule. 

In a video taken of her brother's arrest she yells: "Stop, or I will hit you."

SOURCE:AP
