Britain proposed new online safety laws on Monday that would slap penalties on social media companies and technology firms if they fail to protect users from harmful content.

Easy access to damaging material, particularly among young people, has caused growing concern worldwide and came into the spotlight in Britain after the death of 14-year-old schoolgirl Molly Russell, which her parents said came after she had viewed online material on depression and suicide.

Internet companies could face big fines, with bosses also held personally accountable, under rules to be policed by an independent regulator.

In the most serious cases, companies could also be banned from operating in Britain if they do not do everything reasonably practical to eradicate harmful content.

"We are putting a legal duty of care on these companies to keep users safe, and if they fail to do so, tough punishments will be imposed," Prime Minister Theresa May said in a video posted online.

"The era of social media firms regulating themselves is over."

Media Secretary Jeremy Wright said the proposed legislation – the toughest in the world – would apply to any company that allowed users to share or discover content or interact online, such as social media sites, discussion forums, messaging services and search engines.

Global worries

Governments globally are wrestling over how to better control content on social media platforms, often blamed for encouraging abuse, the spread of online pornography and for influencing or manipulating voters.

Global worries were stoked by the live streaming in March of the mass shooting at a mosque in New Zealand on one of Facebook's platforms, after which Australia said it would fine social media and web-hosting companies and imprison executives if violent content is not removed "expeditiously."

TechUK, an industry trade group, said the paper was a significant step forward, but one that needs to be firmed up during its 12-week consultation. It said that some aspects of the government's approach were too vague.