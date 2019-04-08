Ankara's newly elected mayor Mansur Yavas received his certificate of election on Monday from Turkey's Supreme Election Council (or YSK).

Yavas of opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) was elected mayor of Turkey's capital's metropolitan municipality on the March 31 local elections in Turkey.

Governing Justice and Development (AK) Party had contested the results. But Yavas was still ahead after the vote recount.

Yavas said in a tweet that "our greatest capital will be our will to work. We will work, produce and share fairly."

The new Ankara mayor was previously associated with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) before switching parties in 2013.

He was elected in the 2019 local election as the candidate of the Nation's Alliance, an opposition alliance formed by the CHP and the İYİ Party.