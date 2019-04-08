TÜRKİYE
Mansur Yavas is new Ankara mayor
Opposition CHP's Yavas receives his certificate of election from Turkey's Supreme Election Council.
Republican People's Party's Mansur Yavas (3rd L) takes over his post from Mustafa Tuna (3rd R) with a handover ceremony in Ankara, Turkey on April 8, 2019. / AA
By Ayşe Nur Dok
April 8, 2019

Ankara's newly elected mayor Mansur Yavas received his certificate of election on Monday from Turkey's Supreme Election Council (or YSK).

Yavas of opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) was elected mayor of Turkey's capital's metropolitan municipality on the March 31 local elections in Turkey.

Governing Justice and Development (AK) Party had contested the results. But Yavas was still ahead after the vote recount.

Yavas said in a tweet that "our greatest capital will be our will to work. We will work, produce and share fairly."

The new Ankara mayor was previously associated with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) before switching parties in 2013. 

He was elected in the 2019 local election as the candidate of the Nation's Alliance, an opposition alliance formed by the CHP and the İYİ Party. 

Mayor of Izmir

Meanwhile, CHP's Mustafa Tunc Soyer who was elected mayor of Izmir province has received his certificate of election.

Soyer defeated his rival Nihat Zeybekci, a candidate of People's Alliance.

The AK Party formed the People's Alliance with the MHP prior to 2018 general elections, and the two parties also continued their alliance in the local elections. 

Millions of Turkish voters cast their votes nationwide in the local elections to choose Turkey's mayors, city council members, mukhtars (neighbourhood officials), and members of elder councils for the next five years.

SOURCE:AA
