A recent survey by the Pew Research Center found that Indians are worried about the spread of misinformation via mobile devices, and are uncertain if the internet and mobile devices have produced a positive impact on politics overall.

These trends do not bode well for India’s upcoming general election, which kicks off on April 11 and carries on until May 19. With around 900 million eligible voters, the contest could provide ample terrain for (dis)information wars to be waged.

Social media has quickly transformed into an essential part of election campaigning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s victory in 2014 saw the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cultivate an extensive social media presence and harness data analytics to build effective micro-targeted campaigns – and they are keen to build on that success.

As part of their 2019 campaign, the BJP have looked to target smartphone voters from the bottom-up: some 900,000 volunteers, “cell phone pramukhs,” are in charge of forming neighbourhood-based WhatsApp groups to peddle BJP propaganda.

The conflict with Pakistan over Kashmir – likely to be a vital issue electorally for the BJP – already proved ripe for manipulation. Post-Pulwama attacks, tensions were kindled by a relentless stream of viral content and disinformation on social media.

More troublingly, three of Facebook’s seven fact-checking partners were found to be broadcasting misinformation without any correction of misreports.

A dark underbelly

Given the high stakes, the Election Commission of India has taken notice and instructed all candidates and parties with social media guidelines to curb the spread of manipulative information. On March 20, Google, Facebook, and Twitter presented a ‘Voluntary Code of Ethics for the General Election 2019’ to the Commission.

The tech giants have committed to providing awareness programs, deploying fact checkers, taking swift action against bogus accounts, and rolling out political advertising transparency measures.

But is it too little too late?

In November of last year, the BBC published a report that investigated the challenges posed by disinformation and how ordinary citizens engage with and spread fake news. It was part of the BBC’s ‘Beyond Fake News’ project, an international anti-disinformation initiative that focused on India, Kenya, and Nigeria.

The research conducted on India, in particular, showed how a civic duty was motivating fake news to ‘nation build’. This meant that stories on India’s progress and that which fed into a discourse of Hindu revivalism were being shared on social platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook without any attempt to fact-check.

The report also pointed to an overlap between pro-Modi political messaging and disinformation, and that “right-wing networks are much more organised than on the left, pushing nationalistic fake stories further.”

The “WhatsApp Elections”