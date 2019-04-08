Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the head of the most right-wing government in Israel’s history, pledged last Saturday to annex the occupied West Bank if he wins tomorrow’s general election.

Although Netanyahu aims to gain right-wing voters who don’t believe in the feasibility of a peace agreement with the Palestinians, the move would prove to be the death knell for the two-state solution and lead to the collapse of the future existence of a Palestinian state.

In an interview with Israel's Channel 12 News, Netanyahu said: “We will move to the next stage. I am going to extend [Israeli] sovereignty and I don't distinguish between settlement blocs and the isolated settlements."

Home to more than 2.5 million Palestinians, the West Bank has been witnessing the constant rise of illegal settlements housing more than 400,000 Israelis, with the support of Israel’s military occupation.

A further 200,000 Israelis live in settlements in occupied East Jerusalem, over which Israel has already implemented its absolute control.

A future Palestinian state would exist in what is now the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza.

Settlements built on Palestinians lands since the Six-Day War in 1967 are deemed illegal by many in the international community and the United Nations, and the ongoing construction of settlements is seen as a major obstacle to any peace process between Israelis and Palestinians.

Contrary to the speech he gave in 2009, in which he supported a two-state solution, Netanyahu recently said that “a Palestinian state will not be created”.

Despite the consistent undermining of the two-state solution and the rights of Palestinians, Arab countries have not hesitated getting into bed with Israel.