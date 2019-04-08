The US decision to designate Iran’s military as a terrorist group would do little to curtail Tehran’s influence in the region and instead end up strengthening the hardliners, experts say.

In an unprecedented move, Washington has listed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps among sanctioned organisations alongside Daesh and Al Qaeda, the first time any country’s military has been targeted in such a way.

The IRGC has been under US sanctions for years with its senior officials and affiliated entities facing financial and travel restrictions, but calling them a terrorist organisation is a big leap.

“I don’t see any practical difference resulting from this decision. The penalties on the IRGC are already enforced. I do not see any additional financial pressure being put on the IRGC,” Kenneth Katzman, an Iran expert at the non-partisan Congressional Research Services, told TRT World.

Countering Iranian influence

US President Donald Trump has ratcheted up economic pressure on the Islamic republic since last year when he pulled out of a landmark nuclear deal Iran and major powers had reached in 2015.

The US and its regional allies such as Saudi Arabia and Israel accuse Iran of trying to destabilise the region in part by using IRGC and its affiliated Quds force, which played a pivotal role to defeat Daesh in Iraq.

The announcement comes at a bad time for Iranian moderates, including President Hassan Rouhani, who have been trying to reduce the role of religious hardliners, including the members of IRGC.

“One of the consequences of all this is that in the next presidential elections someone close to the IRGC may come to power,” Fereshteh Sadeghi, a Tehran-based journalist, told TRT World.