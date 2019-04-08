WORLD
Israeli Army's 'genocidal' tweet backfires
The IDF tweets "Iran breeding in the Middle East" with a meme appearing to show a woman pregnant with "terror," sparking online backlash.
Iran says Israel is the greatest threat to peace in the Middle East. / Reuters
Baba Umar
April 8, 2019

Twitter users have slammed the Israeli Army for tweeting "Iran breeding in the Middle East" with a meme appearing to show a pregnant woman. 

The tweet on the official handle of the Israeli Defense Forces was reported for advocating "genocide," and Twitter is being urged to pull it down. 

Israel views Tehran as its biggest security threat. It has long accused Iran of backing Palestinian and Lebanese groups that fight Israeli troops. 

Tel Aviv is also opposed to Iran's nuclear programme while both sides are also at odds with each other, particularly in Syria, where Tehran has helped Syrian regime gain the upper hand in a civil war.

Iran says Israel is the greatest threat to peace in the Middle East and often accuses Tel Aviv of plotting to overthrow Tehran's government with US help. 

