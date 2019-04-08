Turkey's president said on Monday that Turkey and Russia both want to eliminate terrorists from Idlib, a region in northwestern Syria near Turkish borders.

"Ankara will never allow an entity that poses a threat to Turkish and Syrian territorial integrity," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at Kremlin.

Ankara continues to take measures on Idlib since it is a "sensitive" issue for Turkey, Erdogan said.

He stressed that Idlib must be completely cleared of terrorism for people to return safely to their homes.

Erdogan also said that both countries are determined to eliminate the terror threats near Turkey's borders, adding that the terrorist groups PKK and the YPG – its Syrian branch – pose a threat like Daesh.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.

Putin, for his part, said that Turkish-Russian efforts in Idlib will finally lead to eliminating the terrorist threat there.

Calling the Idlib problem "pressing," he added that a joint Russian-Turkish monitoring centre will be established.

TRT World's Hasan Abdullah reports from Moscow.

Strong trade ties