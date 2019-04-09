Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared victory in national elections as exit polls show his Likud party gaining ground on its main rival.

Addressing a jubilant gathering of supporters early on Wednesday, Netanyahu praised them for an "almost inconceivable achievement."

Exit polls put Likud and the rival Blue and White parties in a tight race. But recent projections appear to be giving Likud a slight lead and in a stronger position to form a majority coalition in the 120-seat parliament.

Partial Israeli election results showed Netanyahu's Likud winning 38 seats versus 35 seats for centrist Blue and White alliance, Haaretz newspaper reported.

In a speech repeatedly interrupted by cheering supporters, Netanyahu said that "I was very moved that the nation of Israel once again entrusted me for the fifth time, and with even greater trust."

He vowed to establish a right-wing nationalist government.

With a victory, Netanyahu would capture a fourth consecutive term and fifth overall, which this summer will make him Israel's longest-ever serving leader. Perhaps more crucially, re-election will give him an important boost as he braces for the likelihood of criminal charges in a series of corruption scandals.

Official results are expected later Wednesday.

Netanyahu announced Tuesday: "A right-wing bloc led by the Likud party won a clear victory. I thank the citizens of Israel for the trust."

Gantz and centrist politician Yair Lapid, also from the Blue and White party, earlier declared: "We won! The Israeli public has had their say!"

Exit polls

The exit polls from Israel's three main television stations appeared to show Netanyahu better placed to form a coalition with the help of smaller right-wing parties, but the final outcome was far from clear.

The vote was expected to be close and likely lead to frantic negotiations to form a coalition once results are in, with opinion polls having shown Netanyahu best placed to do so.

Polls closed at 1900 GMT in most areas, with 6.3 million Israelis eligible to cast ballots.

Opinion polls have shown Netanyahu best placed to cobble together an alliance, despite corruption allegations against him.

Ex-military chief Benny Gantz has mounted a strong challenge to the veteran prime minister by brandishing his security credentials while pledging to undo damage he says Netanyahu has inflicted on the country with divisive politics.

"I'm happy to stand for the good of the citizens on a new path," Gantz said after casting his ballot in his hometown of Rosh Haayin.

TRT World's Fatih Yavuz reports.

'Choose well'

Netanyahu voted in Jerusalem and urged Israelis to "choose well".

"This is a sacred act, the essence of democracy, and we should be thankful for that," he said.

The election was in many ways a referendum on the 69-year-old who has built a reputation as guarantor of the country's security and economic growth, but whose populism and alleged corruption have left many ready for change.

He has engaged in populist rhetoric that critics say amounts to the demonisation of Arab Israelis and others.