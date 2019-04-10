Around 20 people have been killed and dozens wounded in dawn attacks since Saturday on a sit-in outside Sudan's defence ministry by protesters calling for President Omar al Bashir to step down, the head of the main opposition party said on Tuesday.

Veteran leader Sadiq al Mahdi also called in a statement for "a select military command" to negotiate a transition towards democracy, following more than three months of protests that represent the most sustained challenge to Bashir's 30-year rule.

Some activists said in a statement posted on social media that army soldiers guarding the ministry were trying to protect the demonstrators and opened the gates of the compound to give sanctuary.

Sudanese intelligence and police forces attempted to break up the sit-in, setting off clashes with army troops in which a soldier was killed while trying to protect protesters, activists said.

TRT World's Philip Owira reports.

How did the latest protests start?

Thousands of protesters have massed at the army complex since Saturday, urging the military to back them in demanding the resignation of President Omar al Bashir and the formation of a transitional government.

It is the largest rally since protests erupted in the northeast African country in December over a hike in bread prices, before transforming into nationwide demonstrations against Bashir's iron-fisted 30-year rule.

"The security officers are firing heavy tear gas. I can see protesters coughing and covering their faces with hands and medical masks," a witness told AFP from near the site of the demonstration early Tuesday morning.

"I can also hear gunshots but it's unclear who is firing."

A protester at the complex also confirmed hearing gunshots but did not know who had fired.

An AFP correspondent, some five kilometres away from the protest site, heard shooting for about four minutes.

Protesters call for the army's help

Demonstrators have called on the army to protect them from the deadly crackdown, after days of camping outside the headquarters in Khartoum, which also houses Bashir's residence and the defence ministry.

"When the army is here, we have no fear," protesters chanted as military vehicles with soldiers fanned out around the complex, onlookers said.

Officials say 38 people have died in protest-related violence since December.

Defence Minister General Awad Ibnouf vowed to preserve the security and stability of Sudan.

"Sudan's armed forces understand the reasons for the demonstrations and is not against the demands and aspirations of the citizens, but it will not allow the country to fall into chaos," Ibnouf said, according to the official SUNA news agency.