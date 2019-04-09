At least three American service members were killed when their convoy hit a roadside bomb on Monday near the main US base in Afghanistan, the US forces said.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

The US and NATO Resolute Support mission said the three Americans were killed near the Bagram Air Base, north of Kabul, while three others were wounded in the explosion.

The military said that an Afghan contractor who was believed to have also been killed is alive.

The base in Bagram district is located in northern Parwan province and serves as the main US air facility in the country.

The wounded were evacuated and are receiving medical care, the statement said.

It military added that in accordance with US Department of Defense policy, the names of service members killed in action were being withheld until after the notification of next of kin.

In their claim of responsibility, the Taliban said they launched the attack and that one of their suicide bombers detonated his explosives-laden vehicle near the NATO base. The conflicting accounts could not be immediately reconciled.

On Tuesday, local officials said at least five Afghan civilians were wounded in the commotion after the attack on the American convoy.