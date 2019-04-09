Turkish armed forces have "neutralised" a key PKK terrorist leader in an air offensive in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry identified the terrorist as Mehmet Soysuren, code-named Savas Porsipi, who was on the "Red Category" list, Turkey's top priority wanted list.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralise" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.