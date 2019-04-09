More than two weeks have passed since the terrorist attack in the New Zealand, which killed at least 51 people, and topics such as white supremacy and Islamophobia have found themselves in the media limelight.

Acts of terror are committed by individuals actings under a range of influences but in the weeks following the attacks, it has become clear the attacker drew inspiration from the European far-right, particularly the Identitarian movement, and the ideas of French far-right author, Renaud Camus.

A number of analysts have zeroed in one country that seems to have played an important role in nurturing such ideologies: France.

Camus’ book Le Grand Remplacement (The Great Replacement) became an inspiration for the Australian terrorist to such an extent that his own 72-page manifesto had the same title.

The French influence on the white supremacist terrorist is far from limited to just one racist thinker.

France’s New Right or Nouvelle Droite (ND), a post WWII far-right movement, became an inspiration for Austria’s Identitarian movements with whom the Australian terrorist had close contact and financial links.

Today’s Identitarians have found a huge support base in France, where they have become closely linked to the far-right Front National (FN), one of the countries main opposition parties.

The Australian who carried out the terrorist attack in Christchurch was influenced by French Islamophobes, but just how far back does the country’s antipathy towards Islam go?

A recent history of anti-Muslim hatred in France

“France has had a hostile attitude towards Muslims and Islam since the first headscarf cases started in France in 1989,” Abdelaziz Chaambi, President and Founder of Coordination against Racism and Islamophobia (CRI) in France, told TRT World.

Since the 9/11 attacks, senior officials, including the mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, and other politicians have not shied away from labeling Muslims as a 5th Column (Cinquième Colonne).

Invectives against Muslims over their religious attire, eating habits, and supposed inability to integrate are commonplace in mainstream media, as well as in political discourse.

And it’s not just limited to words.

The country banned headscarves in public schools in 2004, followed by a ban in private schools.

More bans followed with former president Nicolas Sarkozy’s controversial Niqab ban in 2011.

And municipal bans on burkini swimwear designed for Muslim women. The controversial move was supported by then Prime Minister Manuel Valls.

“2004 was the opening of the Pandora Box when Islamophobia became a legal form of discrimination and not just an opinion,” Yasser Louati, a French human rights and civil liberties activist, told TRT World.

Colonial roots of French Islamophobia

Such policies are not a recent phenomenon, according to the activists, but instead are intimately tied to France’s history of empire.

“France’s colonial past determines how French elite and a large group of natives regard Muslims,” said Chaambi.