When Khalifa Haftar returned to Libya after the overthrow of Libyan ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, he found no support inside or outside the country.

That had changed by the time he attempted and failed to take over the internationally-recognised government based in Tripoli in February 2014.

After failing to capture Tripoli, he announced Operation Karama to capture the eastern city of Benghazi in May, claiming he would win the war in around six months if he was successful.

"If we receive military supplies from friendly countries, the time will be less," he told the Guardian in an interview at the time, hinting at a collaboration with Egypt’s Abdel Fattah al Sisi and several Gulf states.

It took him three years to capture Benghazi but the belated success was largely down to help he received from these states, either through financial means, direct military support, or by legitimising his mission to overthrow the UN-backed government.

Salafi shock troops

As part of Operation Karama, Haftar portrayed himself as a secular alternative fighting the spread of ‘Islamism’. His Libyan National Army (LNA), however, has been heavily dependent on several Salafi groups on the ground.

These Salafi groups “operated death squads in the tens of thousands to intimidate potential contenders” for power with Haftar’s own ranks, Andreas Krieg, Assistant Professor and Middle East Security Analyst at King's College London told TRT World.

“His campaign is not as secular as some people want to portray it,” he added.

These Salafi fighters have also been deployed against Islamist rivals, such as Ansar al Sharia and even mainstream political opponents.

As a political and military operator, Haftar has also not shown hesitation in taking advantage of his opponent’s campaigns against Daesh terrorists for his own benefit.

When Haftar captured Derna in June 2018, he did so while the residents withstood a siege by the terrorist group, while making no attempt to fight the group himself.

Belal Bellali, a Libyan-British human rights lawyer and activist told TRT World that despite three years of Daesh presence in the city, Haftar forces didn’t clash with Daesh.

Instead, he said: “The local people were forced to fight on two fronts, one against Heftar and the other against ISIS [Daesh].”

Major arms support from UAE, Egypt and Saudi Arabia

Once Haftar had established himself as an anti-Islamist champion, it was not long before Gulf support started to pour in.