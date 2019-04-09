The Trump administration’s recent designation of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) constitutes the latest bold move in the White House’s anti-Iranian campaign of “maximum pressure”.

Although the timing was probably linked to the Israeli elections, the long-term intentions seem to be oriented around the Trump administration’s efforts to make it far more challenging for future US administrations to engage the Islamic Republic diplomatically. In the near-term, the likely outcomes will entail new dynamics whereby the risk of a military confrontation between the US and Iran increases.

The idea of designating the IRGC as a terrorist organisation is not new. It was pushed in 2007 by the George W Bush administration, who took a similar view to Iran as the Trump administration. Yet, as then-Senator Jim Webb warned, the designation would have constituted then-Vice President “Dick Cheney’s fondest pipe dream” because it would have been “read as tantamount to a declaration of war.”

For all the chest-thumping, it is doubtful that the move will have much impact on Tehran’s policies, both internal and external. Put simply, the US Treasury has already sanctioned the IRGC quite heavily, so this move, while provocative, is unlikely to pressure Iran into caving into Washington’s demands.

Ultimately, it appears that beyond potential (American and Israeli) domestic political factors in play, the Trump administration’s gains from this designation will mainly be symbolic, with no tangible benefits to gain in terms of moderating Iran’s most malign conduct. It does not seem that this decision will impose much further harm on the Iranian economy given that extent to which the US has already sanctioned IRGC-linked/owned/operated entities.

Regional ripples

None of this is to say that the region is unlikely to feel much heat now that the Trump administration made this decision, nor that the US is not taking significant risks by making this designation. To be sure, this move against the IRGC increases the possibility of kinetic confrontation between the US military and IRGC-related entities in the region, subjecting the Middle East and US interests in the region to grave dangers.

Friction will probably intensify most in Arab countries where there is strong American and Iranian influence, chiefly Iraq. Since Trump entered the Oval Office, American-Iraqi relations have endured countless headaches as Baghdad has been left with few good options as the White House pursues its “maximum pressure” agenda. For Iraqi officials seeking to strategise ways to maintain healthy and balanced ties with both Washington and Tehran, the Trump administration’s IRGC terrorist designation will complicate bilateral affairs further.

Pressuring Baghdad into choosing between the US and Iran would leave Iraq in a worse state considering how much the country depends on Iran in terms of trade, defence, and energy. Indeed, Iraq’s central government heavily depends on IRGC-backed Shia militias for security and anti-Islamic State (Daesh) operations.

Within this context, the US should consider the possibility of Iraq siding with its neighbour in the event of a military confrontation between US forces and Iranian-backed units in Iraq. To that point, Iraq’s pro-Iranian factions will feel increasingly emboldened when demanding expulsion of American troops from their country.

In Syria, America could find itself becoming more bogged down in the conflict if its military targets IRGC forces in line with how the US wages strikes against other entities in the country placed on the FTO list.

The risk of a major escalation in hostilities between the US and Iran being played out militarily in Syria would dramatically diminish the prospects for the war-torn Arab country normalising and stabilising following the Damascus regime’s “victory” over rebels, opposition and Daesh.

Perhaps one reason to be hopeful that Trump will be keen to avoid such a scenario is the fact that his “isolationist” base is mostly in agreement, and passionately so, about the need to prevent a long-term US military adventure in Syria.